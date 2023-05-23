Dog Guard of Dayton Serving the greater Dayton Ohio area.
No more leash for them, no more worrying for you! Dog Guard Out of Sight Electronic Dog Fencing is a safe, affordable alternative to conventional fencing.
We understand that pets are like family, and our family-owned business is one that you can trust to keep your pet safe!
Family Owned and Operated
We are a family-owned, local business ready to serve you.
30+ Years
Dog Guard has been protecting family pets for over 30 years.
100% Guaranteed
We provide a 30-day money back guarantee.
Assembled in the U.S.A.
Designed and assembled in the USA to ensure the highest quality and reliability.
Check out what some of our happy customers have to say about their experience!
“We are absolutely thrilled with Dog Guard of Dayton's work and professionalism. They took the time to come and train our dogs after installing the underground fence. They also kept the price at what they quoted us, even after seeing the size of the yard and my husband's desire for a bit more fence. I would definitely recommend them to anyone.”
“Love my Dog Guard fence. It keeps my Riley safe. Paul and Michael are so great to work with!! Highly recommend them.”
Dog Guard Out of Sight electronic dog fencing is a veterinarian-approved combination of animal training and state-of-the art electronic pet fencing. Our fencing is adjustable based on your dog’s temperament and how well they respond to correction. Dog Guard products are designed and assembled in the U.S.A. to ensure quality.
Learn how in-ground dog fence systems work and why a professionally installed Dog Guard fence will create a safe environment for your pet... Learn More.
Dog Guard knows “A well-trained dog is a happy dog!” Our professionals will be involved in the initial training process and give you the tools you need to make sure that your pet understands the boundaries... Learn More.
We want to answer all questions so that owners can have full knowledge and peace of mind! Check out FAQs from others, and feel free to contact us with any new questions... Learn More.